Warmer with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this weekend

We are going to have decreasing clouds tonight with some scattered showers and thunderstorms around, generally in locations east of I-15 and especially before midnight. It is also going to continue to be hazy tonight around Helena, and it is going to be a bit hazy tonight in north-central Montana. We are also going to have cool temperatures again tonight as lows are going to be in the 50s and upper 40s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions during the morning, and increasing clouds with some scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening as a disturbance passes through our area. There are then going to be some more scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Sunday, especially during the afternoon/evening, as another disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on Sunday. It is also going to continue to be hazy this weekend around Helena, and it is going to be a bit hazy this weekend in north-central Montana.

With the thunderstorms that we see this weekend, gusty winds, small to medium-sized hail, brief heavy rainfall, and/or frequent lightning are going to be the main hazards. A few of the thunderstorms that develop this weekend in locations east of I-15 may also be severe with damaging wind gusts (58+ mph gusts) and/or large hail (1+” in diameter). If you are going to be outdoors at all this weekend, please keep an eye to the sky!

It is also going to be warmer this weekend than it was today as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s tomorrow and the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s on Sunday. There is also going to be a breeze around on Sunday in northeastern Montana and along portions of the Rocky Mountain Front as wind gusts over 30 mph are possible.

Mostly to mainly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Monday and Tuesday as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. We are then going to have increasing clouds and mostly dry conditions on Wednesday as some monsoonal moisture begins to approach our area. It is also going to be hot on these three days as highs are going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s in most locations. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Monday and Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have a chance to see some showers and thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday as some monsoonal moisture works its way into our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies on Thursday and partly cloudy skies on Friday. It is also going to be cooler on these two days than it is going to be over the next several days as highs are going to be in the 80s in most locations.