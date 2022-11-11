Warmer with lots of sunshine on Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 11pm Thursday for Glacier County, northern and western Lewis and Clark County, western and central Pondera County, western Teton County, and western Toole County. Blowing and drifting snow is expected in these areas, which may reduce visibility and create slick driving conditions.

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect from 8pm Thursday until 8am Friday for northeastern Montana, including Phillips County and Valley County. Wind chills may get as low as 35 below zero.

It is going to be frigid tonight as lows are going to be in the single digits above and below zero. It is also going to be breezy tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front (gusts over 30 mph possible), which will cause there to be areas of blowing and drifting snow. Elsewhere, there is just going to be a little breeze around tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph. We are also going to have mostly clear skies tonight, and there will be some areas of fog around tonight, especially in north-central and northeastern Montana.

Outside of some morning fog, we are going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies and dry conditions tomorrow. It is also going to be warmer tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to range from the mid teens to the low 30s, with the coldest temperatures along the eastern half of the Hi-Line. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front (gusts up to 30 mph), and there is going to be a little breeze around elsewhere (gusts up to 20 mph).

For this weekend, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and cold temperatures as highs are going to range from the mid teens to the mid 30s, with the coldest temperatures along the central and eastern half of the Hi-Line. There are also going to be some isolated snow showers around on Sunday, generally in locations east of I-15, as a disturbance passes through our area.

On Monday, there are going to be scattered areas of snow around as a stronger disturbance passes through our area. We are then going to have partly cloudy skies on Tuesday with some isolated snow showers around, generally in locations east of I-15, as another disturbance clips our area. It is also going to be cold and a little breezy on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be scattered areas of snow around from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday as an arctic cold front passes through our area. The temperatures are also going to cool down some between Wednesday and Thursday as highs on Wednesday are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s, and highs on Thursday are going to be in the mid to upper teens and low to mid 20s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.