Warmer with some scattered light snow around on Thursday

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for central Montana until 8am Thursday and for northeastern Montana until 12pm Thursday. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero are possible. With wind chills this low, frostbite can occur on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

We are going to have increasing clouds tonight with a few scattered light snow showers around after midnight as an Alberta clipper begins to approach our area. There is then going to be some scattered light snow around tomorrow as this Alberta clipper passes through our area. Since this snow is going to be light in nature, only light snow accumulations are expected as most locations are going to receive less than 2 inches of snow accumulation. This is still enough snow to create slippery road conditions though, so please be careful when driving.

It is still going to be frigid tonight, but it is going to be warmer than it was last night as lows are going to be in the single digits and low to mid teens below zero, and wind chills are going to be in the teens and 20s below zero. It is then going to be warmer tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the mid to upper teens and low to mid 20s.

Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected on Friday and Saturday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions on Sunday. The temperatures are also going to warm up a lot over these three days as highs on Friday are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s; highs on Saturday are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s; and highs on Sunday are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s. We are also going to have gusty winds around on these three days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and the strongest wind is going to be in the normally wind-prone areas.

For next Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated rain and snow showers around, generally in the mountains, as a couple disturbances pass through our area. It is also going to be windy/breezy on Monday and Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph. Mild temperatures are also expected on these three days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s.