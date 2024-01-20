Warmer with some mixed precipitation this weekend

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for the Hi-Line in north-central Montana until 2am/8am Saturday; for portions of northeastern Montana until 9am Saturday; and for portions of southeastern Montana until 11am Saturday. Wind chills as low as -25° to -35° are possible.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Blaine County, Hill County, and northeastern Chouteau County from 5am until 5pm Sunday. Light ice and snow accumulations are possible.

There are going to be some isolated rain and snow showers around tonight and tomorrow. A little freezing rain is also possible. Any precipitation that falls tonight and tomorrow will be light, so little to no snow and ice accumulation is expected. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight and tomorrow.

It is also going to be breezy tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and it is going to be a little breezy tonight in some other areas as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. Cold temperatures are also in the forecast for tonight as lows are going to be in the -0s and 0s in north-central Montana and the 10s in central Montana. Also, wind chills as low as -25° to -35° are possible tonight along the Hi-Line.

Tomorrow, it is going to be warmer than it was today as highs are going to range from the mid teens to the mid 40s, with the coldest temperatures along the Hi-Line. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front, and it is going to be a bit breezy tomorrow in the Cascade County area as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Scattered wintry precipitation (rain, freezing rain, and snow) is then expected tomorrow night, especially after midnight, and on Sunday, especially during the morning and generally in locations east of I-15 in north-central Montana, as a disturbance passes through our area. Ice accumulation of up to .15” is possible along the Hi-Line, generally from Hill County to Valley County, and this ice will create dangerous driving conditions. Light snow accumulations of up to an inch or two are also possible, especially along the central and eastern half of the Hi-Line. We are also going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies tomorrow night and mostly to partly cloudy skies on Sunday.

It is also going to be a bit breezy in some areas (generally along the Rocky Mountain Front and in the Cascade County area) on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Also, highs on Sunday are going to be near to above average for this time of year as highs are going to range from the mid 20s to the mid 40s.

Partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. We are then going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on Thursday and Friday with a slight chance of snow and rain showers as a weak disturbance passes through our area. The temperatures next week are also going to be near to above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the 20s and 30s on Monday, and highs are going to range from the upper 20s to the mid 40s from Tuesday through Friday, with the coldest temperatures along the central and eastern half of the Hi-Line. It is also going to be breezy in some areas on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.