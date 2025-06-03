Warmer with some scattered PM showers on Tuesday

We are going to have decreasing clouds this evening and tonight. There are also going to be a few showers and thunderstorms around in north-central Montana this evening and early tonight, mainly in locations east of I-15. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the 30s and low 40s. This means that there are going to be areas of frost around, so make sure you cover up or bring inside any sensitive plants that you may have.

For tomorrow, we are going to have increasing clouds with some scattered PM showers and isolated thunderstorms around, especially in north-central Montana. It is also going to be warmer tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the 60s and low 70s. There is also going to be a little breeze around in some areas tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

On Wednesday, we are going to have increasing clouds with a few showers and thunderstorms around, mainly during the afternoon/evening and generally in locations east of I-15, as another disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have seasonable temperatures on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s.

From Thursday through Saturday, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions (just a few isolated showers/storms around) as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected on Sunday and Monday. It is also going to be warm on these five days as highs are going to be in the 70s on Thursday and the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s from Friday through Monday. Breezy conditions are also expected on Friday and Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.