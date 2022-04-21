Warmer with scattered rain/snow showers and a few thunderstorms on Thursday

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Lake until 9pm Wednesday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 25 and 35 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

We are going to have diminishing wind this evening, and just a little bit of a breeze around tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. It is also going to be chilly again tonight as lows are going to be in the 20s and low 30s. We are also going to have increasing clouds tonight with some isolated snow showers around, mainly after midnight.

For tomorrow, there are going to be a few scattered snow showers around during the morning and there are going to be some scattered lower elevation rain and higher elevation snow showers around during the afternoon and evening. A few thunderstorms are also possible tomorrow afternoon and evening. It is also going to be warmer tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the 50s in most locations. Breezy conditions are also expected tomorrow in east-central and northeastern Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

On Friday, there are going to be some scattered areas of lower elevation rain and higher elevation snow around in north-central Montana, and there are going to be areas of rain and snow around in south-central Montana as a storm system begins to pass by our area to the south. There are then going to be some scattered areas of rain and snow around on Saturday, especially in southern and eastern Montana, as this storm system continues to work its way eastward. In the mountain ranges of central Montana, moderate snow accumulations are expected over these two days. In the lower elevations of central Montana, light snow accumulations are possible over these two days, especially in and around the Helena, Lewistown, and Glasgow areas.

It is also going to be cool on Friday and Saturday as highs are only going to be in the 40s and low 50s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph. It is then going to be breezy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies on Sunday with a few isolated rain and snow showers around in north-central Montana, and some scattered rain and snow showers around in south-central Montana as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have seasonable temperatures on Sunday as highs are going to be in the 50s.

Partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Monday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. There are then going to be some isolated lower elevation rain and higher elevation snow showers around Tuesday afternoon and evening as a cold front begins to approach our area.

It is also going to feel really nice outside on Monday and Tuesday as highs are going to be in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s. Breezy conditions are also expected on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.