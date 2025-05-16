Warmer with some scattered showers/storms Friday and Saturday

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Lake until 6pm Friday.

There have been scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms around throughout the day today, and there will continue to be a few showers around this evening and tonight, but these showers will gradually taper off as the evening/night goes on, with mostly dry conditions expected after midnight. The wind is also going to diminish this evening in western portions of north-central Montana. In eastern portions of north-central Montana, breezy conditions will continue through the night with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and cool temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms around during the afternoon/evening. It is also going to be breezy (gusts up to 40 mph) again tomorrow in eastern portions of north-central Montana, with just a little breeze elsewhere. Warmer temperatures are also expected tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s.

Saturday will be the nicer day of the weekend as we are going to have increasing clouds with just a few showers and thunderstorms around. It is also going to be mild on Saturday as highs are going to be in the 60s, and there will be little to no wind for most of us, but it will be a bit breezy in northeastern Montana.

A stronger storm will bring another round of lower elevation rain showers and mountain snow to the state Sunday into Monday, with the precipitation gradually tapering off as we go through Monday. Mountain passes (above 5500 feet) may be slushy Sunday night into Monday morning, so be prepared to give yourself some extra time for the Monday morning commute. Cooler temperatures will also return for these two days as highs are going to be back in the 50s and low 60s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

A few more showers and thunderstorms are then possible on Tuesday and Wednesday as we are going to remain in an unsettled weather pattern. We are also going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and pleasant temperatures on these two days as highs are going to be in the 60s in most locations. There is also going to be a breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.