Warmest day of the week arrives for your Friday.

TODAY: The highest temperatures of the week will occur for the end of the work week as we will top out in the low 70s. There will be some increasing cloud cover throughout the afternoon with some spot showers possible. The winds will be out of the Southwest at around 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Temperatures will be a little bit warmer during the overnight hours with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will be light and variable around 5 mph to start but will pick up to 10-20 mph with higher gusts as the night goes on. We will have scattered shower opportunities in the Western part of our area.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Temperatures will trend cooler as we head into the weekend. Mostly in the low to mid 50s as we head into Saturday and getting into the upper 50s and low 60s on Sunday. The winds will mostly be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts of 30 mph. There will be mostly cloudy conditions on Saturday and then partly cloudy skies on Sunday. The best chance for some rain showers will be Friday night into Saturday morning and then on Sunday night as well.

MONDAY: Looking rainy and cool to start of the next work week. Temperatures will top out in the mid 50s. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Mostly overcast conditions with a chance of showers in the evening.

TUESDAY: The story of the day looks to be the wind out of the Southwest at around 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. There will be some isolated morning showers. Drying up by afternoon but remaining mostly cloudy. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Very windy as we head towards the middle of next week. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 20-30 mph with gusts ranging from 40-50 mph. We will have partly cloudy conditions for the area. High temps will top out in the mid to upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Remaining windy as we head into Thursday out of the Southwest at 20-30 mph with gusts anywhere from 40-50 mph. We look to be mostly overcast throughout the day and temperatures will wind up in the upper 50s.