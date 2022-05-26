Warmest day of the week for our Thursday forecast.

TODAY: We will have temperatures that continue to rise into tomorrow as we will see highs getting into the lower to upper 70s. Some locations may hit the 80-degree mark. We will also be under partly to mostly cloudy skies with slight chances for showers and pop-up thunderstorms into the afternoon. Winds will be out of the West at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: We will see passing clouds throughout the overnight hours. There will be isolated showers around as well. The temperatures will be warm in the low to mid 50s for our overnight lows. The winds will be light out of the Southwest around 5 mph.

TOMORROW: We will be under mostly overcast conditions as we head into the morning and there will be showers in the area. We will then see decreasing cloud cover into the afternoon. Temperatures will be on either side of the 70-degree mark as we continue to stay warm. The winds will become breezy once again out of the West at 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We will continue to see mild temperatures as we head into the weekend with highs in the low to mid 60s for both Saturday and Sunday. We will also see the winds continuing to stay breezy out of the Southwest on Saturday at 15-25 mph with winds out of the West at 10-20 mph on Sunday. Wind gusts for the weekend will range between 30-40 mph. There will also be more clouds as we head into the weekend as we will be mostly cloudy both days and there will be scattered showers in the area.

MONDAY: We will continue to see a cooling trend as we head into the start of next week. High temperatures will range from the mid 40s to low 50s. We will also see overcast conditions and there is moderate rainfall in the forecast. Winds will be out of the North at 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Continuing to trend cooler as we head into Tuesday of next week with many of us seeing highs in the 40s and 50s. We will see windy conditions out of the North at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30-40 mph. There will also be continued rain showers in the area as we’ll be mostly overcast.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will be back to either side of the 60-degree mark as we head into the middle of next week. We will be under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be light and variable.