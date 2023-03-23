Warmest day of the week in Western Montana with highs near 50 degrees.

TODAY: We will see an increase in the winds today out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30-40 mph. The high temperatures will warm up into the lower to upper 40s and low 50s. We will see partly cloudy skies to start with increasing clouds into the afternoon. Scattered mixed showers are likely by the evening in Southwestern Montana.

TONIGHT: Overnight lows tonight will be in the single digits, teens, and 20s. We will see mostly overcast conditions in Western Montana with scattered rain and snow showers. The winds will be out of the West around 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: We will see highs tomorrow that are not quite as warm as we look to top out in the lower to upper 30s and low 40s. Mostly cloudy conditions are expected with scattered rain and upper elevation snow showers in Western Montana. We will see winds out of the West at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: For the weekend, we can expect mostly cloudy conditions with scattered rain and upper elevation snow showers. We will see snow in the lower elevations as well when the temps are not at their highest. As for our temperatures, we can expect slightly warmer highs on Saturday in the mid 30s to the mid 40s while Sunday looks to feature highs in the lower to upper 30s and low 40s. We will see winds out of the West and Northwest at 5-15 mph for both days of the weekend.

MONDAY: We will keep the temperatures in the 30s and 40s heading into the start of next week. We also look to be under partly cloudy skies as we stay mostly dry through the day. The winds will be out of the West at 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: We will see temperatures in the 30s and 40s as well heading into next Tuesday. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. Winds will be out of the West at 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: High temperatures will once again be in the 30s and 40s heading into the middle of next week. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.