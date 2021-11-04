Warmest day of the week today with highs near 70 degrees.

TODAY: Warmest day of the week with highs winding up in the mid 60s to low 70s. We will have mostly cloudy skies heading into the day. A disturbance moving in from the West will cause shower activity and snow shower activity in the upper elevations West of our area. Most of us, with the exception of Helena, should stay dry. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Temperatures will be cool but not cold with lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. We will see decreasing cloud cover during the overnight hours. There will still be the threat for some mountain rain and snow showers. The winds will stay blustery out of the Southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

TOMORROW: Temperatures do fall back a little bit into the mid 50s to low 60s. We will have partly cloudy skies to wrap up the work week. Shower activity and upper elevation snow showers are possible for the first part of the day to the West of our area. The winds will be the story of the day, however, out of the Southwest at 20-30 mph with gusts of 40-50 mph with 60+ mph gusts in the upper elevations.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Temperatures for the weekend will continue to slide back down into the low 50s. We will have partly cloudy skies on Saturday and mostly cloudy to overcast skies on Sunday. Most of the precipitation chances for the weekend reside in the Rocky Mountains west of our area where there will be another batch of scattered showers and snow showers in the upper elevations. Winds will die down a little from Friday but will remain predominantly out of the Southwest at 10-15 mph with some gusts to 25 mph.

MONDAY: Temperatures will slightly cool down once again with highs in the mid to upper 40s. We will have mostly cloudy conditions. There is a risk for isolated showers but most locations will stay dry. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Temperatures will continue to keep pace in the mid to upper 40s. We will have partly to mostly cloudy skies across our area. There is a chance for an isolated rain or snow shower. Winds will be out of the West at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: We look to be mostly overcast for the middle of the week. There is once again a risk for an isolated shower or snow shower in the upper elevations. The temperatures do look to get a little warmer as we will top out in the low 50s. The winds will be quite blustery out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.