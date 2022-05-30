Warming back up for the rest of the week

A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for Fort Peck Lake until 8pm Tuesday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 35 mph are going to be possible at times.

We are going to have mostly to partly cloudy skies tonight, with decreasing clouds from north to south in north-central Montana. There are also going to be some scattered rain and mountain rain/snow showers around tonight. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s in a lot of locations. We are also going to have diminishing wind this evening and early tonight. There is then going to be a lingering breeze around during the second half of the night, especially in eastern Montana, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions. It is also going to be warmer tomorrow than it was today (in most locations) as highs are going to be in the 60s and mid to upper 50s. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow in eastern Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be a bit breezy tomorrow in central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Wednesday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a few isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon/evening and mainly in south-central Montana. We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Thursday with mostly dry conditions in north-central Montana and a chance of PM rain showers and thunderstorms in south-central Montana. It is also going to be warmer on these two days than it is going to be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s. There is also only going to be a little bit of a breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph.

There are then going to be some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around on Friday and Saturday, especially during the PM hours and especially in south-central Montana. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on these two days. It is also going to be mild on these two days as highs are going to be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s.

On Sunday and Monday, there are going to be scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around as an upper-level trough is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to be a little bit cooler on these two days as highs are going to be in the 60s and low 70s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph.