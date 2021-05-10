Warming Temperatures and A Few Showers Around This Week

For tonight, we are going to have decreasing clouds with a few isolated rain showers around before midnight as an upper level low slowly moves away from our area. Tomorrow is then going to have increasing clouds throughout the day with a chance of rain showers during the afternoon and evening as a disturbance begins to pass through our area. A few isolated thunderstorms are also possible tomorrow afternoon and evening. We are then going to continue to have a chance to see a few rain showers tomorrow night, generally before midnight, as this disturbance leaves our area. Partly cloudy skies are then expected on Wednesday and Thursday, and there are going to continue to be a few isolated rain showers around on these two days as well, although most locations are going to remain dry.

The high temperatures are also going to be getting warmer over the next few days as highs tomorrow are going to be in the low to mid 60s; highs on Wednesday are going to be in the mid to upper 60s; and highs on Thursday are going to be in the upper 60s and low 70s. The low temperatures are going to be warming up over the next few days as well as lows tonight and tomorrow night are going to be in the mid 30s, and lows Wednesday night are going to be in the low to mid 40s.

There are then going to be some scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around on Friday as a storm system begins to impact our area. Saturday is then going to have a chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms as this storm system continues to impact our area. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are then expected on Sunday and Monday, and there are going to be some isolated rain showers around on these two days as well as this storm system leaves our area and as another storm system begins to approach our area. The temperatures from Friday through Monday are also going to be near to a little bit above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s, and lows are going to be in the low to mid 40s.