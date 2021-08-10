Warming Up and Staying Breezy Over The Next Couple of Days

We are going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms before midnight in locations east of I-15 as a disturbance leaves our area. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the low to mid 50s in most locations, and there is going to be a bit of a breeze around tonight as well as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around as another disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be warmer tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the low to mid 80s in most locations. Breezy/windy conditions are also expected tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 45 mph are going to be possible at times. There is also a Lake Wind Advisory in effect for Fort Peck Lake from 12pm until 9pm tomorrow.

Mainly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions are then expected from Wednesday through Saturday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. We are then going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, and partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms on Monday as a couple disturbances pass through our area.

On Wednesday, it is going to be hotter than it is going to be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the upper 80s and low 90s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy in central Montana and along the Hi-Line on Wednesday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. In eastern Montana, it is going to be windy on Wednesday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

For Thursday, the wind is going to weaken and the temperatures are going to cool down a bit as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph and high temperatures are going to be in the 80s. The temperatures are then going to warm back up for Friday and this weekend as highs on Friday are going to be in the upper 80s and low 90s, and highs this weekend are going to be in the low to mid 90s. Cooler temperatures are then expected next Monday as highs are going to be in the low to mid 80s in most locations.