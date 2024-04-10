Warming up as we head into the weekend

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Lake until 8pm Wednesday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

We are going to have partly cloudy skies, dry conditions, and cool temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s. We are also going to have diminishing wind this evening, with little to no wind tonight.

For tomorrow, we are going to have decreasing cloud cover during the morning and increasing cloud cover during the afternoon/evening, resulting in partly cloudy skies overall. It is also going to be warmer tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations. It is also going to be a little breezy in some areas tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

On Friday, there are going to be a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around, especially during the afternoon and evening and especially in central Montana. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures on Friday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy on Friday along the Rocky Mountain Front, in central Montana, and in northeastern Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Elsewhere, sustained wind speeds on Friday are going to be between 5 and 15 mph.

For this weekend, we are going to have partly cloudy skies on Saturday and mostly sunny skies on Sunday. There are also going to be a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around this weekend, generally Saturday morning and Sunday afternoon/evening, as a couple weak disturbances pass through our area. It is also going to be warm this weekend as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s. There is also going to be a good breeze around on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. It is then going to be a little breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have a chance to see a few showers and thunderstorms on Monday, generally during the PM hours. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures on Monday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

There are then going to be areas of snow and rain around on Tuesday and scattered areas of mainly snow around on Wednesday as a stronger storm system passes through our area. It is also going to be a lot colder on these two days as highs are only going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s. We are also going to have gusty winds around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible.