Warming up for the rest of the week

We are going to have partly cloudy skies tonight with a few scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the evening, as a disturbance leaves our area. Some patchy areas of fog may also develop tonight, especially in locations east of I-15. The wind is also going to diminish this evening, and then we are just going to have calm winds around tonight. It is also going to be cool/chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms, generally during the evening, as a disturbance begins to approach our area. There are then going to be some scattered rain showers and a few thunderstorms around tomorrow night as this disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be warmer tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s in most locations. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions are then expected on Thursday and Friday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be warm on these two days as highs are going to be in the 70s and low to mid 80s, with Friday being the warmer of the two days. Breezy conditions are also expected on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

On Saturday, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the evening. It is also going to be warm and a bit breezy on Saturday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around on Sunday and Monday, especially from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning, as a storm system slowly passes through our area. Some lingering rain showers and thunderstorms are then possible on Tuesday as this storm system departs our area. Mountain snow is also going to be possible Sunday night through Tuesday morning. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies on Sunday; partly to mostly cloudy skies on Monday; and partly cloudy skies on Tuesday.

The temperatures are also going to cool down some between Sunday and Monday as highs on Sunday are going to be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s, and highs on Monday are going to be in the low to mid 60s. Highs are then going to remain in the 60s on Tuesday. It is also going to be breezy on Monday and Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.