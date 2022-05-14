Warming up this weekend

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for Glacier County, northern Lewis and Clark County, western Pondera County, western Teton County, and Toole County until 9pm Friday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 35 and 40 mph, and wind gusts up to 60 mph are going to be possible at times.

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Lake until 9pm Friday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

The wind is going to diminish some this evening and tonight, but we are still going to have gusty winds around tonight, especially before midnight, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the 30s and low 40s. There are also going to be some scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around tonight, generally before midnight, in northeastern Montana, and there are going to be some isolated rain and mountain snow showers around tonight in central Montana. We are also going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered rain and mountain snow showers around, generally during the afternoon/evening and generally in locations around and south of Great Falls, as a disturbance passes by our area to the south. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times. The temperatures are also going to be warmer tomorrow than they were today as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s.

We are then going to have beautiful weather on Sunday as we are going to have partly cloudy skies, dry conditions, and warmer temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around on Monday as a disturbance passes through our area. We are then going to have mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions on Tuesday. It is also going to be warm on these two days as highs are going to be in the 70s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph, and it is going to be breezy on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Wednesday, we are going to have increasing clouds with a chance of PM rain showers and thunderstorms as a disturbance begins to approach our area. There are then going to be some scattered rain and mountain snow showers around on Thursday as this disturbance passes through our area and as a storm system begins to approach our area. Scattered rain and snow showers are then expected on Friday as this storm system passes through our area, and yes, some lower elevation locations may see some snow on Friday.

The temperatures are also going to cool down a lot from Wednesday through Friday as highs are going to be in the 60s on Wednesday; the mid to upper 50s and low 60s on Thursday; and the upper 40s and low to mid 50s on Friday. It is also going to be breezy on Wednesday and Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. On Thursday, we are going to have gusty winds around as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph.