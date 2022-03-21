Warming up through Wednesday

We are going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight with a couple isolated rain and snow showers around in the mountains and in northeastern Montana. We are also going to have diminishing wind this evening, and just a little bit of a breeze around tonight as sustained wind speeds are generally going to be between 5 and 15 mph. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s.

For tomorrow, we are going to have decreasing clouds during the morning and lots of sunshine during the afternoon and evening. A couple stray rain/snow showers are also possible tomorrow in the mountains and in northeastern Montana. It is also going to be a bit breezy tomorrow, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. The temperatures are also going to be warmer tomorrow than they were today as highs are going to be in the 50s in most locations.

On Wednesday, we are going to have mainly sunny skies during the morning and increasing clouds during the afternoon and evening. Wednesday is also likely going to be the warmest day that we have had so far in 2022 as highs are going to be in the 60s in a lot of locations, and a few locations may even top out in the low 70s. It is also going to be a bit breezy on Wednesday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be some scattered lower elevation rain and higher elevation snow showers around Wednesday night and Thursday, especially from midnight Wednesday night through noon on Thursday, as a cold front passes through our area. Some snow may also mix in with this rain in some lower elevation locations. It is also going to be breezy on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be a lot cooler on Thursday than it is going to be on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s.

Mostly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions are then expected on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be mild/warm on these three days as highs on Friday are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s; and highs on Saturday and Sunday are going to be in the 60s. A few locations may even top out in the low 70s on Saturday. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be some scattered lower elevation rain and higher elevation snow showers around Sunday night and Monday as a disturbance passes through our area. Some snow may also mix in with this rain at times in the lower elevations. It is also going to be a lot cooler on Monday than it is going to be this weekend as highs are going to be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.