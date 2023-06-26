Warming up throughout the week

Happy Monday! Starting out with partly sunny skies before increased cloud cover takes over in the afternoon and evening. Along with the cloud cover comes a chance of showers and storms.

Portions of central Montana will be under a low risk on Monday for severe weather outlook meaning accompanying these thunderstorms could be lightning, gusty erratic winds, and/or small hail.

Mild temperature highs in the 70s and low 80s.Tuesday and Wednesday will bring partly to mostly cloudy skies, with some scattered showers and thunderstorms, generally in the afternoon and evening hours. Temperature highs will range from the mid 60s to the low to mid 80s for both days.

Thursday is expected to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, generally in the afternoon and evening hours. Mild temperatures in the 70s and low 80s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with isolated afternoon and evening showers/storms. A warmer day with temperature highs in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

Bring on summer because there is lots of sunshine expected Saturday and with mostly dry conditions. Warm temperature highs in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

