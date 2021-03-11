Weather: Drier conditions with a warm-up on tap!

Drier conditions will move into the region Thursday with temperatures on the rise!

Friday through Sunday, a ridge of high pressure will build over the region providing dry conditions with that nice warming trend... look for upper 40s to low 50s for highs Friday, low to mid 50s for Saturday and mid 50s to low 60s for Sunday.

Erin Yost

There's a better chance for rain or snow showers to impact the area early next week, although I'm not expecting any major precipitation events. As of now, the best chance looks to be Monday into Tuesday. Otherwise, expect a mix of clouds and sun with highs back in the mid 40s to low 50s.