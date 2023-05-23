Weather Forecast (May 23 a.m.)

We are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered showers and thunderstorms, generally during the afternoon/evening and especially in central and southern Montana.

There are then going to be some more scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Wednesday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as another disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be mild on these two days as highs are going to range from the mid 60s to the mid 80s, with the warmest temperatures in northeastern Montana. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around in spots on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Thursday and Friday as a couple more disturbances pass through our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies on these two days. The temperatures on these two days are also going to be near average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s in most locations.

For this weekend, we are going to continue to have unsettled weather as we are going to have partly cloudy skies with some scattered showers and thunderstorms around. It is also going to be mild this weekend as highs are going to be in the 70s and mid to upper 60s.

