Weather Forecast (May 24, 2023)

There are going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day as last night's disturbance leaves our area and another disturbance begins to impact our region. A couple of the thunderstorms that develop may also be severe with damaging winds gusts and/or large hail. Temperatures are going to range from the mid 60s to the mid 80s, with the warmest temperatures in eastern Montana. It is also going to be breezy in some areas as wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible at times.

There will be more scattered showers and thunderstorms on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, especially during the evening hours, as several disturbances pass through. We will have have mostly cloudy to overcast skies on Thursday and Friday and partly cloudy skies this weekend. For Thursday and Friday, it is going to be cool as highs are going to be in the 60s and low to mid 70s. It is then going to be mild this weekend as highs are going to be in the 70s and mid to upper 60s.

MTN News

On Memorial Day, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, generally during the afternoon/evening and generally in locations east of I-15, as another disturbance impacts our area. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Memorial Day as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Highs on Memorial Day are going to be in the 70s in most locations.



