Showers, storms, and cool temperatures on Friday and Saturday

Showers and thunderstorms are then likely on Friday evening and Saturday, and a couple of the thunderstorms that develop east of I-15 on Saturday may be severe with damaging winds (58+ mph) and/or large hail (1+” in diameter). We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies Friday night and Saturday. It is also going to be cool again on Saturday as highs are going to be in the 60s in most locations.

The weather is then going to improve some as we head into Sunday and Memorial Day (Monday). On Sunday, there are going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon and evening and generally in locations east of I-15.

There are then only going to be isolated showers and thunderstorms around on Memorial Day, primarily during the afternoon and evening. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on Sunday and partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on Memorial Day. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Sunday, and the 70s on Monday.

For Tuesday and Wednesday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around, mainly during the PM hours. It is also going to be warm on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations.