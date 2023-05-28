Weather Forecast (May 27, 2023)

The weather is going to gradually get nicer as we head into Sunday and Memorial Day (Monday). On Sunday, there are going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around, especially during the afternoon and evening.

There are then just going to be some isolated showers and thunderstorms around on Memorial Day, primarily during the afternoon and evening.

We are going to have partly cloudy skies on Sunday and partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on Memorial Day.

The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Sunday, and the 70s and low 80s on Monday.

