Wednesday will be the warmest day of 2022 so far

We are going to have mostly clear skies and dry conditions tonight. It is also going to be chilly/cool tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s in most locations. Breezy conditions are also expected tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have increasing clouds, resulting in partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies for the afternoon and evening. Tomorrow is also likely going to be the warmest day that we have had so far in 2022 as highs are going to be in the 60s in a lot of locations, and a few locations may even top out in the low 70s. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be a few scattered lower elevation rain and higher elevation snow showers around Wednesday night and Thursday, especially from midnight Wednesday night through noon on Thursday, as a cold front passes through our area. Some snow may also mix in with this rain in some lower elevation locations. It is also going to be cooler on Thursday than it is going to be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s. We are also going to have gusty winds around late Wednesday night and Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

Mostly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions are then expected on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be mild/warm on these three days as highs on Friday are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s, and highs on Saturday and Sunday are going to be in the 60s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be some scattered lower elevation rain and higher elevation snow showers around Monday afternoon/evening and Monday night as a disturbance passes through our area. Some lingering rain and snow showers are then possible Tuesday morning. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies on Monday and partly cloudy skies on Tuesday. It is also going to be cooler on these two days than it is going to be this weekend as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.