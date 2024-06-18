Wet and cool weather continues through Tuesday

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for the Bitterroot and Sapphire mountains, the Potomac/Seeley Lake Region, and the Butte/Blackfoot region until 6am Tuesday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Glacier area, the Rocky Mountain Front, and several of the mountain ranges in central and southwestern Montana until 6am/9am/12pm/6pm Tuesday.

There are going to be areas of rain and mountain snow around this evening and tonight as a storm system continues to impact our area. The heaviest precipitation will gradually shift eastward as the night goes on and snow levels will get as low as 5000-6000 feet. Tomorrow will not be as wet as today was, but showers and a few thunderstorms are likely throughout the day, so keep a rain jacket handy. We are also going to have overcast skies tonight and mostly cloudy skies tomorrow.

Up to 6 inches of new snow accumulation is possible in the mountains through tomorrow evening, with the highest snow amounts expected in the mountains in central and southwestern Montana. Watch out for slick roads in the mountains and over the mountain passes, especially late tonight and tomorrow morning. Up to a half inch of additional precipitation is also possible through tomorrow, with higher precipitation amounts possible in northeastern Montana.

It is going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the 30s and 40s, and areas of frost are possible, so make sure you protect any sensitive vegetation that you may have. It is then going to be warmer tomorrow than it was today, but still cool as highs are going to be in the 50s in most locations.

We are then going to have nicer weather on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies, just some isolated showers and thunderstorms around, and warmer temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s.



On Thursday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies with some scattered showers and thunderstorms around, mainly during the afternoon and evening, as a disturbance passes through our area. There are then going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Friday as another disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on Friday. It is also going to be warmer on these two days than it is going to be on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s in most locations.

For this weekend, we are going to have nice summer weather as we are going to have mostly sunny skies, mostly dry conditions, and hot temperatures as highs are going to be in the 80s and low 90s. There is also going to be a little breeze around on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

On Monday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies, mostly dry conditions, and cooler temperatures as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s. There is also going to be a good breeze around on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.