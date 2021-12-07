Wide range of temperatures with warmer temperatures in Western Montana.

TODAY: Temperatures will warm up somewhat with highs in the 20s and 30s across the board. We look to be under partly to mostly skies throughout the viewing area as we will get some breaks of sun. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph but we will have increasing blustery conditions into the afternoon.

TONIGHT: The breeze does continue into the night time hours as we will have a Southwest wind around 15-25 mph. We will also have mostly cloudy conditions into the night. Because of the wind and cloud cover, we will have a much milder night in store with lows only getting into the 30s to near 40 degrees.

TOMORROW: We will be under partly to mostly cloudy skies as we head towards the middle of next week. Looks to be the warmest day of the week with highs pushing into the mid 40s. Winds will become breezy out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. There are chances for snow showers to the South and West of our area in the upper elevations.

THURSDAY: Temperatures will go back down to the lower to upper 30s. We will be under partly to mostly cloudy conditions. Winds will be out of the North at 10-20 mph. There is a chance for snow showers to our South and West in the upper elevations.

FRIDAY: Temperatures will remain around the freezing mark for our daytime highs. We will once again be under partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: At this point, the weekend looks to feature very average temperatures for this time of year. Highs for the most part will be in the low 40s. The weekend also looks to feature some mostly cloudy conditions. There is no major threat for precipitation at this time. Winds on Saturday will be quite breezy out of the Southwest at 20-30 mph with gusts of 40-50 mph. By Sunday, the winds will calm down considerably out of the Southwest at around 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: We look to have mostly cloudy conditions heading into the start of next week. There will be a chance for some scattered snow showers. The wind looks to be light and variable. As for high temperatures, we look to top out in the mid to upper 30s.