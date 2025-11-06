Widespread gusty to strong winds Thursday and Friday

Another cool and mostly cloudy day today, and there were a few light rain/snow showers around this morning. Tonight, there are going to be some scattered rain and mountain snow showers around, generally before midnight, as a disturbance works its way through our area. We are also going to have mostly to partly cloudy skies tonight and it will be mild as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s.

The wind will increase as we go through tonight, with widespread gusty to strong winds expected tomorrow and Friday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are possible. A HIGH WIND WATCH is in effect for eastern Glacier County, western Toole County, and central Pondera County from 4am until 6pm Thursday as wind gusts up to 65 mph are possible. A HIGH WIND WATCH is also in effect for Phillips County from 5am until 6pm Thursday as wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. The wind is going to be coming out of the west/southwest in most locations for the next two days.

Tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy skies, with the cloud cover decreasing some as the day goes on. There will be some snow/rain in the mountains, but it should be mostly dry in the lower elevations. It is also going to be mild tomorrow as highs are going to be in the upper 40s, 50s, and low 60s.

Rain and snow showers are then likely around Helena on Friday, generally during the morning, and there are going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around throughout the day on Friday in north-central Montana. Most of the snow that falls on Friday will be in the mountains, but some lower elevation locations may see some snow fly during the morning and evening. Along and west of the Divide, up to 10” of snow is possible through Friday evening above mountain pass level. At mountain pass level, a few inches of snow is possible, which may create difficult travel conditions at times. In the lower elevations, little to no snow accumulation is expected, and in the mountains east of the Divide, a few inches of snow is possible through Friday evening.

There is then going to be some scattered snow and rain around in north-central Montana east of I-15 Friday night as a disturbance clips our area. This is when the lower elevations may receive light snow accumulations of a coating to an inch or two. It is also going to be cool on Friday as highs are going to be in the 40s and low to mid 50s.

On Saturday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions, just a few rain/snow showers along the eastern half of the Hi-Line. There is also going to be less wind around on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph in most locations. In northeastern Montana, it will be breezy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. It is also going to be cool on Saturday as highs are going to be in the 40s in most spots.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions are then expected Sunday and early next week as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. Warmer temperatures are also expected as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s on Sunday and the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s on Monday through Wednesday. There will be little to no wind on Sunday, but gusty winds will return for Monday and Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.