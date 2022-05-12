Widespread rain in Eastern Montana.

TODAY: We will have temperatures in the 50s as we head into this afternoon. We will also be under mostly cloudy skies and there will be scattered showers in Western Montana. We will, however, have more widespread rainfall in Eastern Montana with considerable rain totals with some areas likely to pick up an inch or more of rainfall. The winds will be light around 5-10 mph with stronger breezes in Eastern Montana.

TONIGHT: We will continue to see rainfall during the overnight hours in Eastern Montana while Western Montana starts to break apart the cloud cover. We will have lows ranging from the upper 30s to the low 40s. Winds will be steady and calm but will start to increase by daybreak.

TOMORROW: There will be yet another chance for showers as we head into the end of the work week as we will be under mostly cloudy skies. We will see temperatures that will hang in the mid to upper 50s. The winds will also pick back up out of the West at 20-30 mph with gusts to 40-50 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: The weekend looks rather pleasant and is the highlight of our extended forecast at this point. We will have high temperatures on Saturday in the mid to upper 60s and highs on Sunday that will top out in the low to mid 70s. Precipitation doesn’t look to pose as much of a threat as we will be under partly cloudy skies for both days this weekend. The winds do look to remain breezy on Saturday out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. However, we will see more tranquil conditions on Sunday with a lighter 5-10 mph breeze.

MONDAY: Highs will remain above average as we head into the start of next week with temperatures peaking in the low to mid 70s. We will see clear skies to start off the morning and then some increasing clouds in the afternoon with a chance for showers and scattered thunderstorms. Winds will be out of the Southwest at around 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: We will continue to stay warm as we head into Tuesday of next week with highs on either side of the 70-degree mark. We will be under mostly sunny skies. We will also have winds out of the West around 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: The clouds make a return for the middle of next week as we will be under mostly overcast skies with a chance for showers throughout the day. The high temperatures will also go back down to the 50s and 60s. We will see the winds start to pick up once again out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.