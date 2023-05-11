Widespread showers with embedded thunderstorms for Thursday.

TODAY: We will see high temperatures in the lower to upper 60s heading into today. We will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the area with rain and non-severe thunderstorms in the forecast. We will see winds out of the Northeast at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: We will have clearing conditions overnight with rain and embedded thunder and lightning still going on in Eastern Montana. We will see winds that are light and variable. The low temperatures will be in the lower to upper 40s and low 50s.

TOMORROW: For the end of the work week, we will see high temperatures in the lower to upper 60s and low 70s. We will see partly cloudy skies throughout the day with scattered showers and non-severe thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Steadier rain will continue for Eastern Montana. The winds will be out of the North at 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: The weekend is shaping up to be an ideal one in terms of temperatures and overall conditions. We will see our highs for both Saturday and Sunday in the upper 60s and lower to upper 70s. We will see partly cloudy skies on both days of the weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely for Saturday with mostly dry conditions expected as we wrap up the weekend on Sunday. The winds for both Saturday and Sunday will be out of the East at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30-40 mph.

MONDAY: High temperatures heading into next week will be in the lower to upper 70s and low 80s. We will see partly cloudy skies throughout the area. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Heading into next Tuesday, we will see high temperatures in the lower to upper 70s and low 80s. We will see mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. We will see the winds out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: As we go into the middle of next week, we will see high temperatures that will once again be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s. We will see partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms later in the day. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.