Widespread snow and arctic air to arrive later on Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 11pm Monday night for Fergus County, Judith Basin County, and the Little Belt Mountains. Up to 3 inches of new snow accumulation is possible. Slippery road conditions are also expected.

There are going to be some scattered snow showers around tonight, generally before midnight and generally around the mountain ranges in central Montana and around the Helena area. Additional snow accumulation of up to 3 inches is possible. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with some patchy areas of dense fog around. It is also going to be cold tonight as lows are going to be in the teens in a lot of locations. There is also going to be a little breeze around in spots tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few PM snow showers around, generally in some of the mountain ranges in central Montana. It is also going to be chilly and a little breezy tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 20s and 30s and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

On Wednesday, snow is going to move from north to south across our area during the afternoon/evening and overnight hours as an arctic cold front passes through our area. A widespread coating to 3 inches of snow accumulation is expected, with isolated higher amounts possible in the mountains. It will also become breezy later in the day on Wednesday and Wednesday night as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and this wind will cause there to be areas of blowing and drifting snow. Also, this wind will be coming out of the NNW.

This arctic cold front is also going to bring some much colder air into our area. Highs are still going to be in the 20s and 30s on Wednesday, but on Thursday, highs are only going to be in the single digits and teens. Wednesday night, lows are going to be in the single digits above/below zero, while Thursday night, lows are going to be in the single digits and teens below zero.

The plus side to this frigid air is that it is short-lived as the temperatures will rebound into the teens and 20s on Friday and the 20s on Saturday. As the temperatures rebound, the wind will also pick up, as breezy conditions are expected on Friday and Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. We are also going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions from Thursday through Saturday.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Sunday and Monday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be chilly and breezy on these two days as highs are going to be in the 20s and 30s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.