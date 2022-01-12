Wind and mild conditions for your Wednesday.

Today

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a southwest wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. West southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night

A slight chance of rain before 8pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 8pm and 11pm, then a slight chance of snow after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 45. West southwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. West wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Monday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Tuesday

A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.