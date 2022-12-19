Wind Chill Warnings in effect this week.

MONDAY: Frigid cold temperatures are expected for today. High temperatures will only be in the negative single digits and negative teens. We will see mostly cloudy skies with scattered snow showers in the area. The wind will be light out of the Northwest around 5 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Bitter cold temperatures continue tonight with lows in the negative teens and negative 20s. We will see scattered cloud cover as well with scattered snow showers likely. The winds will be out of the Northwest at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: The bitter cold rolls on into tomorrow with high temperatures once again in the negative single digits and negative teens. We will also be mostly cloudy once again with scattered snow showers in the area. The wind will be out of the Northwest between 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A bitter cold forecast is in store once again for the middle of the week with highs only in the negative teens and negative 20s. We will see mostly cloudy skies once again and there will be snow in the forecast. Moderate accumulations are likely for Western Montana The winds will be out of the Northwest at 10-20 mph.

MTN News

THURSDAY: After a bitter cold morning, we can expect our Thursday highs for this week to get back into the positive teens and 20s. We will see mostly cloudy skies with a few snow showers possible. The wind will be out of the Southwest around 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Heading into the end of the week, we will start to warm up slowly with our highs getting above zero in the positive single digits and teens. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered snow showers as well. The winds will be light around 5 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We will look to flip the script as we head into the weekend. Our high temperatures for Saturday will be in the 20s and 30s while our highs for Sunday will be in the 30s and 40s. We will partly to mostly cloudy skies for both days of the holiday weekend. A big reason for the warmup this weekend will be the winds which will take a turn to come from the Southwest. Winds for Christmas Eve will be around 10-20 mph with gusts to 30-40 mph while the wind for Christmas Day will be at 15-30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.