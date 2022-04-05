Dangerously strong winds on Tuesday

TODAY: Temperatures will be dipping a little bit below average as we head into tomorrow with highs only in the low to mid 40s. We will be under mostly cloudy skies and there will be scattered wintry precipitation in the area. We will see our strongest winds out of the West tomorrow at 25-40 mph with gusts to 60+ mph. Gusts to 70+ mph are expected for the upper elevations and the Rocky Mountain Front Line.

TONIGHT: Winds will die down a little bit but continue to be breezy out of the West at 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. As for our temps, lows will bottom out in the mid 20s to mid 30s. We will remain under mostly cloudy skies with initial wintry precipitation diminishing during the overnight hours.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy conditions are expected as we head into the middle of this week. There will be scattered showers and upper elevation snow showers as well for the Eastern part of our area. We will have highs in the low to mid 40s. Winds will be out of the West at 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Temperatures will be warmer in the lower to upper 60s as we head towards Thursday. There will be mostly sunny skies throughout the area. We will have winds that are light and variable.

FRIDAY: Very warm temperatures will be returning by the end of next week as we will look to get our highs into the 70s in many locations. We will also see an abundance of sunshine as we will be under mostly clear skies. The winds will be out of the Southwest around 5-10 mph.

MTN

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: A strong cold front will make its way through our area as we head into the weekend. Temperatures will fall back down to the 40s for both Saturday and Sunday. We will see mostly cloudy skies for both days of the weekend with scattered rain showers and upper elevation snow showers likely. The winds for Saturday will be out of the West at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph while the winds for Sunday take a turn to come from the North and will die down considerably around 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Really starting to trend colder as we head into the start of next week as highs will look to range from the mid 20s to the low 30s. The winds will be coming out of the North at 10-15 mph. As far as our clouds are concerned, we will be mostly overcast and there will be scattered snow showers in the area.