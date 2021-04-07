Winds are back in action with fire concerns

Good morning!

Today will be the warmest day of the week for many of us as temperatures peak in the 60s and low 70s.

Even though we will be looking at warm weather, the winds will be picking up as we head into the middle part of the day.

Along with the warm and windy conditions, we will see relative humidity levels drop into the teens and 20s for some.

This will cause some fire concerns for those in Great Falls, up to Cut Bank and out towards Havre.

Moisture starts to move into the area tonight as a cold front moves closer and through the area tomorrow.

Those along the Continental Divide, including Helena, will have a better chance of seeing some rain and snow.

Temperatures will be cooler tomorrow with 40s and 50s; however, we will see them warm back up into the upper 50s and lower 60s on Friday.