Winds die down this afternoon with snow showers in the forecast.

TODAY: Highs today will get into the teens and 20s. The temperatures will decrease into the afternoon today. We will be under mostly cloudy conditions and there will be a chance for scattered snow showers. Winds will pick up out of the Southwest at 25-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Winds will subside into the afternoon

TONIGHT: Another night of bitter cold temperatures with lows in the negative single digits and teens. We will have mostly cloudy conditions with snow showers. Snowfall accumulations of 1-3" likely. Winds will be light and variable around 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Snow showers will be around Friday morning as we have a chance to pick up some light accumulations. Highs will be cold once again in the single digits on either side of 0 degrees. Mostly cloudy conditions to start but we will have decreasing clouds into the afternoon. We will have a breeze around 5-10 mph out of the North.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Temperatures do improve a little bit as we head into the weekend with highs in the 20s. There will be partly cloudy conditions on Saturday and mostly cloudy conditions heading into Sunday. There will also be a chance for snow showers Saturday night into Monday morning. The winds will also pick up out of the Southwest on both days with sustained winds at 20-30 mph with gusts of 50+ mph.

MONDAY: Temperatures will be trending warmer heading into the start of next week with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. We will have partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. There is a chance for snow showers. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloud cover will persist into next Tuesday and we will have some chances for snow showers. The temperatures will remain around average for this time of year with highs in the 20s and 30s. Winds will be out of the North at around 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will become frigid once again heading into the middle of next week. Highs will be in the negative single digits. We will also be mostly overcast with a good chance for snow showers. Winds will be out of the Northeast at 5-10 mph.