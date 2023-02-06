Winds driving in mild temps once again to start off the week.

TODAY: High temperatures will be in the lower to upper 40s in Western Montana today with highs in the 30s out to the East. We will see partly cloudy skies throughout the area. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. We will see gusts up to 60 mph for areas East of the Continental Divide.

TONIGHT: The wind will continue to be a factor tonight out of the Southwest at 10-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. The lows will be in the 30s to the West with cooler air in the 20s to the East. We will have partly cloudy skies and dry conditions throughout the night.

TOMORROW: We will see high temperatures in the lower to upper 40s and low 50s heading into tomorrow. We will also see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. As for the winds, we will remain out of the Southwest at 10-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

WEDNESDAY: We will be slightly cooler heading into the middle of the week with highs in the lower to upper 30s. We will see mostly cloudy skies in the area. There will also be scattered rain, sleet and snow showers. The winds will be out of the West at 10-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

THURSDAY: We will stay cool heading into Thursday with highs in the lower to upper 30s. We will, however, get rid of the cloud cover and will be under mostly sunny skies. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: We will see high temperatures get back into the lower to upper 40s and low 50s heading into the end of the work week. We will be under partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. We will see winds out of the Southwest at 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: For the weekend, we can expect the temperatures to stay a little above average once again with highs in the lower to upper 40s for both Saturday and Sunday. We will see mostly cloudy skies to start both days of the weekend leading to partly cloudy skies heading into the afternoon. We look to stay mostly dry. The winds for both Saturday and Sunday will be out of the West at 10-20 mph.