Windy and a Lot Cooler With Some Scattered Showers Around on Tuesday

We are going to have mainly clear/hazy skies and mainly dry conditions tonight. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s in most locations. We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies (via increasing clouds) tomorrow with some scattered valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around as a cold front passes through our area. It is also going to be windy/breezy tomorrow, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 40+ mph are going to be possible at times. There is also going to be a wide range of temperatures across the state tomorrow as highs are going to range from the 50s in western Montana to the 80s in eastern Montana. Most of central Montana will top out in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s tomorrow.

For tomorrow night, we are going to have decreasing clouds with a chance of valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow night as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be chilly tomorrow night as well as lows are going to be in the 30s in central Montana and the low to mid 40s in eastern Montana. Also, there is a Lake Wind Advisory in effect for Fort Peck Lake from 2pm Tuesday until 6am Wednesday.

On Wednesday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions. It is also going to be cool and breezy on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. We are then going to have mainly sunny skies, dry conditions, and warmer temperatures on Thursday as highs are going to be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s in most locations. It is also going to continue to be breezy on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Friday, we are going to have increasing clouds with some scattered rain showers around, generally during the afternoon and evening, as a storm system begins to pass through our area. We are then going to have decreasing clouds with some isolated valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around on Saturday as this storm system departs our area. It is also going to be cool on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s in most locations.

Mainly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Sunday and Monday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to feel really nice outside on these two days as highs are going to be in the low to mid 70s in most locations.