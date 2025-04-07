Windy and cooler on Tuesday and Wednesday

We are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with some scattered rain and mountain snow showers around as a cold front passes through our area. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s. The wind is also going to diminish this evening, but will pick back up after midnight. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, it will be gusty throughout the night tonight as gusts over 40 mph are possible.

Widespread windy conditions are then expected across the plains tomorrow and Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and gusts up to 50 mph are possible. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, it is also going to be windy tomorrow and Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 40 mph, and wind gusts over 60 mph are possible. In Helena, we are going to have gusty winds around tomorrow and Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

We are also going to have partly to mostly sunny skies tomorrow and Wednesday with a few scattered rain and mountain snow showers around tomorrow, generally during the morning and generally in the mountains and in locations east of I-15, and a few isolated rain and mountain snow showers around on Wednesday. It is also going to be cooler on these two days than it was today as highs are going to range from the upper 40s to the mid 60s, with the warmest temperatures along the eastern half of the Hi-Line.

An upper-level ridge will then provide us with nicer weather for the end of the work week. On Thursday and Friday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies, mainly dry conditions, and mild temperatures as highs are going to be in the 60s and low to mid 70s. There is also only going to be a little breeze around on Thursday. It is then going to be breezy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

Cooler and wetter weather will then return for the weekend as an upper-level trough is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures will cool down a lot this weekend as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s on Saturday and the mid to upper 40s and low 50s on Sunday. There is also going to be a cool breeze around this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and this wind will be coming out of the west/northwest in most locations.

On Saturday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain and mountain snow showers, especially during the afternoon/evening. There is then going to be scattered snow/rain around in the lower elevations Saturday night and Sunday and snow is likely in the mountains Saturday night and Sunday as a stronger disturbance passes through our area. Mostly cloudy skies are also expected on Sunday.

We are then going to have partly to mostly sunny skies on Monday with some isolated rain and snow showers around as this weekend’s storm system leaves our area. It is also going to be breezy and cool on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and highs are going to be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations.