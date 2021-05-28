Windy and Cooler Today, Then Beautiful Weather This Weekend

It is going to be windy today as a cold front passes through our area as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are going to be possible at times. There is also a High Wind Warning in effect until 4pm today for all of Glacier County, the western part of Pondera County, and all of Toole County as sustained wind speeds in these locations are going to be between 30 and 40 mph for most of the day. The temperatures today are also going to be cooler than they were yesterday in central Montana as highs are going to be in the low to mid 60s. In eastern Montana, the temperatures today are actually going to be warmer than they were yesterday as highs are going to be in the low 70s. We are also going to have mostly sunny skies today with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around as this cold front passes through our area.

For tonight, we are going to have mainly clear skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms before midnight as this cold front leaves our area. The wind is also going to diminish as we go through tonight as sustained wind speeds prior to midnight are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and sustained wind speeds after midnight are going to be between 5 and 15 mph. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 30s.

We are then going to have some awesome weather this weekend as we are going to have lots of sunshine and pleasant temperatures as highs tomorrow are going to be in the mid to upper 60s, and highs on Sunday are going to be in the low to mid 70s. Most locations are also going to be dry this weekend, although there are going to be a few isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Partly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions are then expected on Monday (Memorial Day) and Tuesday as a weak disturbance passes by our area. It is also going to be warm on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s.

Lots of sunshine is then expected on Wednesday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. We are then going to have mostly sunny skies with a few isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around on Thursday as a disturbance begins to approach our area. The temperatures on these two days are also going to be well above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s, and some locations may even get into the low 90s!