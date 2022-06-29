Windy and not as warm on Wednesday

There are going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around this evening and tonight, generally before midnight, as a disturbance passes through our area. Brief heavy rainfall, gusty winds, frequent lightning, and/or small to medium-sized hail are possible with any thunderstorms that we do see this evening/tonight. A few of the thunderstorms that we see this evening/tonight may also be severe with 60+ mph wind gusts. We are also going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies and pleasant temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the 50s and low 60s. We are also going to have increasing wind tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front, and there is going to be a little bit of a breeze around tonight in locations east of the Rocky Mountain Front.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies with a few showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the morning and generally in northeastern Montana and eastern portions of north-central Montana. It is also going to be windy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are going to be possible at times. The temperatures are also going to be cooler tomorrow than they were today as highs are going to be in the 70s and 80s.

Mostly to mainly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions (just a couple stray showers/storms around) are then expected on Thursday and Friday as high pressure is generally going to be in control of our weather. Thursday is also going to be the coolest day of the week as highs are only going to be in the 70s. The high temperatures are then going to warm back up into the 80s for Friday. There is also only going to be a little bit of a breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are generally going to be between 5 and 15 mph.

It is going to be warm for the 4th of July holiday weekend as highs on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday are going to be in the 80s and upper 70s in most locations. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on these three days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. Saturday is also going to be the sunniest and driest day of the holiday weekend as we are going to have mostly sunny skies with just some isolated showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening. There are then going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Sunday and Monday, generally during the PM hours, as a storm system passes through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on Sunday and Monday.

On Tuesday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around as a storm system leaves our area. It is also going to be warm and a little breezy on Tuesday as highs are going to be in the low to mid 80s in most locations, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.