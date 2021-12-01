Windy and record setting high temperatures for December 1st.

TODAY: Temperatures remaining very much above average into the middle of next week with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Some areas approaching or exceeding record highs. We will be under to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will continue to be strong out of the Southwest at 30-50 mph with gusts of 60+ mph and 80+ mph gusts in the upper elevations.

TONIGHT: We will continue to stay mild with low temperatures bottoming out on either side of the 50-degree mark. This is due in part to the fact that we will be mostly cloudy for much of the night. There will also be strong Southwesterly winds throughout the overnight hours of 30-40 mph with gusts of 50-60 mph.

TOMORROW: A cold front will make its way in for Thursday night. High temperatures will occur during the morning hours in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees but will drop throughout the day. Windy to start the day out of the Southwest at 20-30 mph with gusts of 40-50 mph then decreasing winds into the afternoon. We look to be under mostly cloudy skies.

FRIDAY: Much cooler on the back edge of the cold front as highs only look to get into the mid 30s. Mostly sunny conditions to start but there will be some increasing cloud cover into the afternoon. Winds won’t be as strong and for the most part will be light and variable.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Conditions look to trend colder heading into the weekend. High temperatures look to only top out anywhere from the upper 20s to mid 30s. We will have mostly cloudy conditions as well. There is a potential disturbance making its way in on Saturday night into Sunday that could bring some accumulating snow into our area. Exact amounts are uncertain at this time. As for the winds, we will be getting a bit of a break from the breezy conditions as it stands now with winds being light and variable.

MONDAY: High temperatures to start next week look to be seasonably average with highs in the low 40s. We will be under mostly cloudy conditions and there is a chance for scattered rain/snow showers. Winds will be breezy out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

TUESDAY: Trending colder as we head into next Tuesday. Highs will be in the 20s. We look to be under partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the viewing area. There is a chance for some scattered snow showers. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.