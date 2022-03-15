Windy and warm conditions continue into our Tuesday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy conditions as we head into tomorrow. We will have continued warm temperatures with highs in the lower to upper 50s Some areas approaching the 60-degree mark. The winds will be strong once again out of the Southwest at 20-30 mph with gusts to 50+ mph. Gusts in far Western Montana up to 65 mph.

TONIGHT: We will have cool conditions tonight but won’t be too cold as we will bottom out in the low 30s to low 40s. We will have mostly cloudy conditions and there will be some isolated rain showers in North-Central Montana. Winds will die down a little temporarily out of the West at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: We will see mostly sunny conditions as continue into the middle of the week. The temperatures will stay on the mild side with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be out of the West at 10-15 mph with gusts to 30+ mph.

THURSDAY: Some partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout next Thursday. The high temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s as we continue to stay mild. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph with higher gusts to 30 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy conditions as we head into the end of the week as high temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s. We will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. The winds will be breezy once again out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Temperatures will continue to stay mild as we head into the weekend. High temperatures will be in the lower to upper 50s for both Saturday and Sunday. We will see mostly cloudy conditions for both days of the weekend. There will be some isolated showers in the forecast. The winds will also remain out of the Southwest on Saturday and Sunday around 10-20 mph with higher gusts to 30 mph.

MONDAY: Temperatures will remain mild on either side of 50 degrees. The winds will be in effect once again out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. We will be under mostly cloudy conditions to start next week and there will be scattered rain showers across the area.