Windy and warm conditions continue today.

TODAY: We look to stay very mild for the end of the week with highs reaching into the upper 50s in many locations. We will also keep the winds out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. We will be under mostly cloudy skies with a chance for some isolated showers.

TONIGHT: Temperatures will be cooler tonight with lows bottoming out in the mid to upper 30s. There will be some breaks in the cloud cover and we will be under partly to mostly cloudy skies across the area. Winds will also briefly die down out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Temperatures will stay very warm for this time of year heading into the weekend with highs ranging from the lower to the upper 50s and some areas could be pushing into the low 60s. We look to be seeing more sun shine heading into the weekend as we will be under partly cloudy skies. At this point, there is no threat for any precipitation. The winds die down a little on Saturday but then pick up again on Sunday out of the Southwest at 20-30 mph with gusts of 40-60 mph.

MONDAY: Conditions look to be mostly overcast to start off the week. We will also look to stay warmer than average for this time of year with high temperatures getting into the low to mid 50s. Winds also look to calm down at this point being light and variable around 5 mph.

TUESDAY: We will be under mostly cloudy skies but no threat of precipitation at this point. High temperatures warm once again in the low to mid 50s. Winds breezy out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures remaining very much above average into the middle of next week with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Some areas pushing 60 degrees. We will be under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be breezy out of the Southwest at 20-30 mph with gusts of 40-50 mph.

THURSDAY: Potential cold front making its way in for next week. If so, temperatures drop down into the 30s and 40s for highs. Still some uncertainty in the forecast. Windy to start the day then decreasing winds into the afternoon. We look to be under mostly cloudy skies.