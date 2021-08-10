Windy and warm conditions for your Tuesday.

HERE’S A LOOK AT THE FORECAST FOR THE NEXT 7 DAYS:

TODAY: Clear to partly cloudy skies as we head throughout the day. Temps will be in the low to mid 80’s for the duration of the day as we will start to heat back up. Winds will be blustery once again out of the Southwest at 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Temperatures will be milder tonight on either side of the 60-degree mark depending on location. We will also be under clear skies. Winds will die down but remain out of the West and Southwest at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies to start the day. We do look to warm back up at this point with temperatures nearing the upper 80’s to low 90’s. Winds will be out of the West at 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

THURSDAY: Temperatures won’t be quite as hot as we should see highs topping out in the low to mid 80’s. We do look to be under clear skies. Winds will be out of the Northeast at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Temperatures will start to soar back into the 90’s for most locations in what looks to be a hot stretch heading into the weekend. This is helped by clear to partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light and variable at about 5 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: The heat will continue as most locations are looking to be in the low to upper 90’s for both days with a chance of some locations reaching the 100-degree mark. We do look to have continued sunshine for the day on Saturday with some possible cloud cover as we head into Sunday. At this point, the winds look to be out of the South at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph for most of the weekend.

MONDAY: Cloud cover looks to make a return for the start of the week. Temperatures will be in the upper 80’s under mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Winds will be out of the West at 5-10 mph but could get gusty in the afternoon. There is a chance for some precipitation as a disturbance moves through the area.

