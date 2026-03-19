Windy and warm for the first day of spring

It has been very windy today along the Rocky Mountain Front and out to I-15 as well as in Cascade County and Judith Basin County as peak wind gusts were between 50 and 80 mph, and a few locations along the immediate eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountain Front recorded wind gusts over 100 mph!

It was also unseasonably warm today as highs were in the 60s and 70s, and several locations tied or set a new record high temperature today, including Great Falls, Havre, and Helena.

The wind will diminish some this evening and tonight, but it will continue to be windy tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front as gusts over 70 mph are possible, and it will be gusty tonight east of the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and gusts over 40 mph are possible.

A HIGH WIND WARNING remains in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front and the Cut Bank area until 12pm tonight. It is also going to be partly to mostly cloudy and mild tonight as lows are going to be in the 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations.

It will continue to be very windy along the Rocky Mountain Front and the Divide and in the Cut Bank area tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 30 and 50 mph, and wind gusts up to 85 mph. It is also going to be windy tomorrow east of the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts will be between 45 and 65 mph.

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front/the Divide, the Cut Bank area, the higher terrain in central Montana, and portions of Cascade, Fergus, and Judith Basin counties from 6am/9am tomorrow until 12pm Saturday.

In northeastern Montana and in the Helena Valley, it will be breezy/gusty tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible.

It will also be unseasonably warm tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 70s and upper 60s. Multiple locations will likely set a new record high temperature tomorrow. Around Helena, it is going to be mostly sunny and dry tomorrow, while in north-central Montana, it is going to be partly to mostly cloudy and mostly dry tomorrow, just a few rain showers in the Glacier area.

A cold front will cool our temperatures back down for the weekend as highs on Saturday are going to be back in the 50s and upper 40s. It is also going to be breezy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. There are also going to be some scattered lower elevation rain and mountain snow showers around on Saturday, especially during the afternoon and evening.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and mostly dry and Monday will be mostly cloudy and dry as high pressure will once again be in control of our weather. It is also going to be cool and a bit breezy on these two days as highs are going to be in the 50s and upper 40s and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Some isolated rain and snow showers are possible on Tuesday and Wednesday as a couple disturbances pass through our area. It is also going to be partly to mostly cloudy on these two days. Tuesday will be a breezy day as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and Wednesday will be a windy day as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph. Highs on these two days will be in the 50s and low to mid 60s.