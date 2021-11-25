Windy and warmer for Thanksgiving and Black Friday

A High Wind Warning is in effect for all of Glacier County and the Rocky Mountain Front from 12am until 5pm Thursday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 35 and 45 mph, and wind gusts up to 80 mph are going to be possible at times.

The wind is going to increase from west to east tonight, with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph before midnight, and between 10 and 30 mph after midnight. Windy conditions are then expected in north-central Montana for Thanksgiving, Thanksgiving night, and Black Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 40 mph, and wind gusts up to 50+ mph are going to be possible at times. Also, the strongest wind over the next couple of days is going to be along the Rocky Mountain Front. In south-central Montana (including Helena), it is going to be a bit breezy tomorrow and Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

For tonight, it is going to be chilly as lows are going to range from the teens in eastern Montana to the 20s and 30s in locations around I-15. It is then going to be warmer tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. High temperatures are then going to be in the 50s in most locations on Friday.

As we go through tonight, we are going to have increasing clouds with some isolated snow and rain showers around, generally after midnight. We are then going to have a chance to see a few valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers tomorrow and Friday, especially in the higher elevations. Mostly cloudy skies are also expected tomorrow and Friday.

The wind will weaken some on Saturday, but it is still going to be breezy as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. Windy conditions are then expected again on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 40 mph, and wind gusts up to 50+ mph are going to be possible at times. It is also going to be mild this weekend as highs are going to be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s on Saturday, and the mid to upper 50s and low 60s on Sunday. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions this weekend.

For next Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers as a couple weak disturbances pass through our area. It is also going to be mild and breezy/windy on these three days as highs are going to be in the 50s and low 60s and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph.