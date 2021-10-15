Windy and Warmer on Friday and Saturday

We are going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight with a few isolated snow and rain showers around, mainly in the mountains. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s in most locations, and it is going to be a bit breezy tonight as well as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

For tomorrow, the closer you are to the Rockies, the more clouds that are going to be around, and the further east of the Rockies you are, the more sunshine that is going to be around. Overall, you can expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies tomorrow in most locations. Most locations are also going to be dry tomorrow, although there are going to be a few isolated rain and snow showers around in locations west of I-15.

The temperatures tomorrow are also going to be warmer than the temperatures have been over the past several days as highs are going to be in the 50s and low 60s. It is also going to be windy tomorrow in north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 45+ mph are going to be possible at times. In eastern Montana, it is going to be breezy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected this weekend as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures this weekend are also going to be well above average for this time of year as highs on Saturday are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s in most locations, and highs on Sunday are going to be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s in most locations. It is also going to be windy on Saturday in north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40+ mph are going to be possible at times. It is then going to be breezy on Sunday in most of Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and wind gusts up to 30+ mph are going to be possible at times.

On Monday, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies with a chance of valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers as a cold front passes through our area. We are then going to have decreasing clouds and dry conditions on Tuesday as this cold front leaves our area. It is also going to be a lot cooler on these two days than it is going to be this weekend as highs are going to be in the 50s in most locations. Breezy conditions are also expected on Monday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected on Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures on these two days are also going to be above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the 60s in most locations. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph.