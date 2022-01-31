Windy conditions across much of Montana to begin the week.

TODAY: We will have increased cloud cover and be mostly overcast for the start the week. There will be snow showers as well into the afternoon and evening hours. Our highs will be in the mid to upper 30s to low 40s but we will see decreasing temperatures into the afternoon. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 25-35 mph with gusts to 50+ mph. Gusts near the Rocky Mountain Front Line could gust 70+ mph.

TONIGHT: We will see temperatures falling dramatically as we head into the overnight hours with lows in the single digits. We will also see continued cloud cover and snow showers with light to moderate accumulations possible in Southern parts of our area. Winds will die down becoming light and variable.

TOMORROW: Colder temperatures will work their way back in as he head closer to the middle of next week with highs only in the teens and 20s.We will be mostly overcast throughout the day and there is a good chance for moderate snow fall for a good part of the day. Winds will be out of the North at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures continuing to stay cold with highs only in the teens. We will break the sun back out for the middle of next week and be partly cloudy throughout the day. Winds will be light and variable around 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies heading into next Thursday. High temperatures will become milder once again with highs in the 30s. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

FRIDAY: Continuing to trend mild as we head into the weekend with highs in the low to mid 40s. We will get some more sunshine into the forecast as well under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 20-30 mph with gusts of 40+ mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We will have mild temperatures for the weekend with highs looking to be anywhere from the upper 30s to mid 40s. We will have partly to mostly cloudy conditions throughout the area for both Saturday and Sunday. There is a chance for scattered wintry precipitation on Saturday. The winds will be breezy and consistent out of the Southwest at 20-30 mph with gusts of 50+ mph.