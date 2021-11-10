Windy conditions across much of Montana today.

TODAY: We look to be partly cloudy for the middle of the week. There is once again a risk for an isolated shower or snow shower in the upper elevations early on in the day. The temperatures do look to get into the low to mid 40s. The winds will remain very blustery out of the Southwest at 20-30 mph with gusts to 40-50 mph. Gusts of 60 mph+ expected in the upper elevations of the Rocky Mountains.

TONIGHT: Lows tonight will look to dip down into the lower to upper 20s. For the most part, we will be under partly cloudy skies and there is little chance for precipitation across the area. Winds will die down a little and be out of the Southwest at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: We will be partly to mostly cloudy for Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s in our viewing area. The winds will start to die down but remain out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph. Scattered snow showers in the upper elevations.

FRIDAY: We will have the chance for some precipitation heading into the end of the work week. Scattered showers during the afternoon hours. The temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will pick back up out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Temperatures for the weekend will be in the low to upper 50s. We will have windy conditions on Saturday out of the West at 20-30 mph with gusts of 40-50 mph on Saturday. The winds look to die down Saturday night into Sunday and then pick up once again Sunday night into Monday morning. This wind will also be accompanied by the chance for some showers and upper elevation snow showers throughout the weekend.

MONDAY: We will remain mostly overcast to start off the next work week. There will also be a chance for some shower activity along with some upper elevation snow showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s. The winds will be strong out of the Southwest at 20-30 mph with gusts up to 40-50 mph.

TUESDAY: Very windy conditions for next Tuesday as a cold front comes through. Winds will take a turn and be out of the Northwest at 20-30 mph with gusts of 40-60 mph. That cold front will also drop the temperatures throughout the day but we will start in the 50s. There is a chance for some rain followed by some snow.